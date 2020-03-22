3/22/20: More Sun to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Sunday, we will enjoy another day with plenty of sunshine, however, temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday with many in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.

High pressure to our north has helped to draw in cooler air from Canada, this will stick around for much of the afternoon. However, tonight this will slide east and we will see winds slowly start to shift to the southeast. This will allow temperatures to remain fairly mild but close to average for tonight.

At the same time clouds will be on the increase this evening ahead of an approaching system from the south. This will bring widespread rain and snow showers across the Capital Region by Monday afternoon and evening.

Right now it looks like Monday should start dry for most, however, a few snow showers may begin to break out west of Albany by daybreak Monday morning.

This will continue to overspread the Capital Region through the morning hours of Monday and we expect everyone to be experiencing some form of precipitation by noon on Monday.

Initially the precipitation looks to begin as rain through the Hudson Valley as it may be too warm at the ground to support the snow. Once we get closer to the evening hours and lose the influence of the sunshine temperatures should fall enough and the intensity of the snow should pick up and we all look to see accumulating snow through Monday evening.

It’s a fairly quick moving system, but it looks like many will receive several inches of snow. Albany looks to pick up between 3 to 5″ of snow at this time.

Higher amounts can be expected through the Catskills, looking likely a 5-8″ snowfall with local amounts of 8″+.

Same goes for the Southern Adirondacks, many will see a general 5-8″, however, Fulton, southern Hamilton and western Saratoga county we may see a few pockets of 8″+.

Southern Vermont and the Berkshires look likely a wide range of 3-5″ for many… However, the higher spots will see 5-8″ with local amounts closing in on 8″+ when all is said and done by Monday night.

We do warm up and turn partly sunny Tuesday. But we look to remain unsettled through the middle of the week with perhaps another shot at snow for some by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Warming trend as we head into next weekend with the chance at some sunshine too! Have a great Sunday! -Rob