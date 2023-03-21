Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day! Spring has certainly sprung in the Capital Region with temperatures today in the 50s, just shy of 60 in Albany, but cooler where the snowpack is still relatively deep.

High pressure to our south and east allowed a west to southwest wind to develop and that brought our temperatures up well into the 50s.

We will see more clouds than sunshine for Wednesday, but with the continued flow from the southwest temperatures will be warming back into the upper 50s and low 60s. We do stay dry, but that will change late Wednesday night and through Thursday.

Low pressure out west will be tracking through the Great Lakes for Thursday which could bring us 2 rounds of rain and showers, one in the late morning or early afternoon, then maybe a break before another round of rain for Thursday evening.

Futurecast shows more clouds to start the day on Wednesday with mainly high clouds. There could be some sunshine to start the day, but do not expect the sunshine to stick around for long.

Clouds increase and thicken up through Wednesday afternoon. Despite this, temperatures will continue to run 10-15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 once again.

We turn a little wetter for Thursday, likely a few waves of the precipitation, one coming through during the midday time frame with perhaps a little break before the evening. Temperatures will still be mild for late March with highs in the low to mid 50s!

Storm system looks to miss us to the south on Friday, with partly sunny skies temperatures will warm to near 50. Next storm system comes in on Saturday with rain and a wintry mix in the hills and Adirondacks, temperatures will hold in the 30s to near 40. Remaining cloudy and windy Sunday with the chance for a flurry or two to the north, highs in the upper 40s. Mild, back into the low 50s for Monday with some sunshine before another rain and mountain snow or mix arrives again on Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob