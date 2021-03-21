3/21/21: How about another day with Abundant Sunshine for Monday?

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure continues to provide nothing but sunshine and blue skies across the entire northeast and as promised we were a touch warmer this afternoon with highs reaching the low to even mid 60’s. We will do a touch better than that in the coming days and perhaps make a run at 70 by the end of the week.

High pressure is dominating essentially the eastern half of the country. This ridge of high pressure will slowly move eastward and as it does our flow will turn more south to southwesterly and that will help to boost our temps into the mid 60’s!

So for Monday, another cloudless sky is expected and temperatures look to range into the low to even mid 60’s for most, slightly cooler but still mid to upper 50’s in the Adirondacks.





Tuesday will feature another sun filled afternoon, however, there may be a few clouds that try to sneak in from time to time as a system to our west continues to fall apart.

Another system will eventually move through the Great Lakes Tuesday night and through Wednesday. Because of this, it does appear that Wednesday will be slightly more cloudy and we can’t totally rule out a stray shower or two late in the day and into the early evening hours.

Thursday is looking partly sunny with temperatures making a run at 70. While we will be expecting rain to arrive on Friday, I do anticipate breaks of afternoon sunshine when it is not raining. This will help us warm into the upper 60’s once again before a cold front moves through and cools us off for next weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday back to where we typically are for the end of March, near 50. Have a great week and enjoy all that sunshine! -Rob