3/21/2021: Spring is in the air! Staying warm for the week ahead

If you can, get out and enjoy the weather this week! For Sunday, we expect high temperatures to range from the mid 50’s in the hills to the mid-60’s in the Mid-Hudson valley.

High pressure is in control over our part of the country, which leads to clear skies. While this allows for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures during the day, it also allows heat to escape and leads to colder temperatures overnight.

As a result, lows will be chilly again on Monday morning. Expect to be right around freezing in the valleys, and into the 20’s in the higher terrain.

Monday and Tuesday will still be mostly sunny, whit highs running a bit warmer – into the low 60’s! Expect a bit more cloud cover on Wednesday, with highs still comfortable.

The next rain chance comes late-week. Temps will stay mild, but there will be a chance to see a couple showers on Thursday. Expect more widespread rain throughout the day on Friday.

