3/21/20: Sunshine Returns Today!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! Who’s ready for some sunshine? We will have plenty of it both today and Sunday, however, temperatures will be a far cry from where we were yesterday, nearly 30 degrees cooler, but back to near normal for the middle of March.

Cold front moved through last evening with showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds… The gusty winds will continue for the first half of this morning, but they will calm down a bit by this afternoon as high pressure builds in.

Right now, high pressure is to our west, this will continue to move east and stay over the northeast through the end of Sunday, so the sunshine is going nowhere over the next 48 hours!

Our nice and quiet weather this weekend comes to an end of Monday, skies will become mostly cloudy, temperatures will be cooler in the upper 30’s to near 40 and it looking more likely that snow will break out by the late afternoon and linger into the early evening hours.

It is still WAY too soon to discuss numbers on this storm system. BUT it does look likely that many of us could see accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Be sure to check back through the weekend for updates on this potential. Remaining unsettled through much of next week, however, temperatures should rebound to near 50 after Monday. Have a great weekend! -Rob