The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Happy Spring! The season officially begins at 11:33 a.m. today – the time of the Vernal Equinox. A passing system will keep us cloudy for the most part, though the daylight hours will feature only passing light rain showers.

As the sun is going down, a steadier and more widespread area of rain could develop. A bit of snow could mix in for the higher terrain!

Temperatures will peak in the low 50’s during the early afternoon, then they will begin to fall a little bit ahead of schedule as winds shift during the mid to late afternoon.

That means a chilly feel tonight, though its nothing we canty handle – lows in the low 30’s for most. Don’t worry, the afternoon looks like another stunner! Highs will be in the low 50’s with clearing skies and breezy conditions.

Tuesday looks bright from start to finish, with the breeze and similar temperature sticking around.

The rest of the work week looks unsettled, with periods of showers and temperatures that will be ever so slightly above average for this time of year.