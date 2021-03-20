3/20/2021: Big warmup as Spring officially begins

Happy Spring! The new season officially began at 5:37 AM on Saturday, the Vernal Equinox. It’s not often that we get an extended run of spring-like weather that lines up with the start of the season itself… but we will this time around!

After a chilly start, in the 20’s and teens, wall to wall sunshine will warm us up in a hurry. Expect 40’s by midday, and highs that ultimately peak in the low 50’s later this afternoon.

We’ll have clear skies again overnight, which will lead to another chilly start on Sunday. Most will see temperature bottom out in the 20’s, though much of the Adirondack Park will get back into the teens.

Sunday afternoon, however, will se an even more dramatic warm up! Expect more sun and highs right around 60. Monday and Tuesday will still be mostly sunny, whit highs just a touch warmer.

Expect a bit more cloud cover on Wednesday, with highs still comfortable – in the upper 50’s. The next rain chance comes late-week. Temps will stay mild, but there will be a chance to see a couple showers on Thursday. Expect more widespread rain throughout the day on Friday.