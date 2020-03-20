3/20/20: Warm with afternoon Thunderstorms Friday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday! It’s going to be a warm and slightly humid one out there today with gusty winds developing this afternoon. A few storms may turn locally strong with strong damaging winds being the biggest concern.

A wind advisory has been issued from the National Weather Service. This goes into effect at 2 this afternoon for counties North and West of Albany. This includes Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Herkimer, and Western Schenectady counties. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph with stronger gusts possible in any storm that develops late this afternoon.

Surface analysis shows a warm front just to our south, this will push through by mid morning and early afternoon, this will be accompanied by a few showers this morning, once this pushes north expect temperatures to spike into the 60’s and low to mid 70’s!

A cold front will be approaching from the west late this afternoon and early evening. Ahead of that a line of showers and thunderstorms looks to develop.

This line will continue to push to the east, again, any storm has the potential to turn locally strong to severe.

Storm prediction center has placed the entire Capital Region in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. The main threat being strong damaging wind gusts.

Behind this boundary temperatures turn cooler for the weekend, but high pressure will setup almost directly overhead and this will bring sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Our next system to watch will be for Monday afternoon and evening as there is the potential for another round of rain and snow showers. Have a great day! -Rob