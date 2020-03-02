3/2/2020: Becoming Partly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

It’s officially meteorological spring (March, April & May) but we welcome the vernal equinox AKA spring on the calendar in 17 days. Clouds rule before sunshine build in by the early afternoon. While we can’t rule out a few passing snow showers early this morning-we’re mostly dry until rain showers start building in by the late afternoon and moreso tonight. Better chance for showers will be after sunset. Temperatures will warm quickly and with some sun, a southerly wind-we can warm to the low 50s!

Tuesday will feature some early sun before clouding up by the afternoon/evening. Showers return tomorrow afternoon by 3-5PM with showers through the evening. Some light snow may mix in well to the north?

We’ll be milder through the midweek before temperatures look to dip by the late week-weekend? We’ll be watching a system this weekend that LOOKS to stay well east so stay updated as we get closer but I think some early rain, snow showers Friday before a couple snow showers Saturday? Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday AM as we “spring forward” and set our clocks an hour ahead.