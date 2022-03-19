Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A cold front moving through this evening will bring the threat of showers and a few thunderstorms. A few of the storms could become a bit feisty and be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning.

The best chance for these storms is essentially now through about 10-11 p.m., once they move through skies will remain mostly cloudy with perhaps some patchy fog developing into Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, even though the cold front will have passed we will still be dealing with an upper-level feature that will keep us on the unsettled side of things for Sunday with mainly cloudy skies and a few stray showers. The shower threat will be best during the second part of the day and into the evening and the best “energy” aloft rotates through.

We may see some sunshine early Sunday morning before the clouds move back in. Of course, this would be outside of any areas that develop fog overnight tonight.

Clouds will thicken back up through the afternoon and we will watch for the chance at a shower or two. It will not be a washout for the first day of spring, but if you do have any evening plans you may want the umbrella handy.

As temperatures cool into the evening, especially in the higher terrain a few wet snowflakes may try to mix in from time to time late evening and into the overnight period.

We are watching a large area of high pressure that will be moving east into the start of the new week. This will likely bring us an extended period of a few days of nice seasonable weather with daytime highs likely in the mid to upper 40s.

That nice weather begins to break down by Wednesday night as we do run the risk of perhaps a wintry mix overnight into Thursday. Thursday will end up mostly cloudy with highs near 50 with the chance at a few showers, the same thing for Friday. Another round of showers is likely for Saturday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Have a great night! -Rob