Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! Certainly a murky start to the day with the passage of a few showers even a few rumbles of thunder this morning. However, that will clear in the next few hours and while we wont totally clear out from the clouds temperatures should make it into the 50s to near 60.

There is a strong cold front approaching from the west this afternoon. This means will will run the risk for late day thunderstorms, especially west of the Hudson Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas in green (marginal) and yellow (slight) risks for severe storms today. The best timing for this will likely be between 4-10pm. The biggest risks associated with any storms this afternoon/ evening will be for damaging wind gusts, but also large hail will be possible along with heavy rain. While the tornado threat is not zero, it is low, however there could be a brief spin-up, especially west into the Catskills, will need to monitor as the day progresses.





The cold front will be moving through and will bring those storms through the region, but with a breeze from the southwest overnight and with clouds in place, temperatures wont fall too much overnight.





Slightly cooler as we kick off the first day of spring with temperatures in the 40s to near 50, however, temperatures may fall through the afternoon. We also cannot rule out a stray shower or two with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain fairly seasonable for the week ahead with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Our next chance at any wet weather comes in Wednesday evening with perhaps a mix for some in the higher elevations. Leftover showers possible Thursday and Friday, but temperatures should still make it into the upper 40s to near 50. Have a great day! -Rob