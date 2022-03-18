The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



We did it! Despite a cloudy start, temperatures skyrocketed all the way into the low 70’s. Albany’s high of 71 degrees set a new record for March 18th!

The nice weather can’t last forever, though. An approaching system will cause us to turn cloudy overnight, and set up a rather rainy start to the weekend.

First, a wave of steady rain will sweep across the region in the hours leading up to sunrise. By the time most of us have woken up, however, this will have passed us and moved further east into New England. Most of the daylight hours will be cloudy, with on and off light rain showers.

As the sun is going down, heavier rain showers will develop, especially north and west of Albany. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out! Expect that activity to ease up by midnight.

Even with the clouds and limited sunshine, temps will still wind up above average for this time of year. Most will peak in the low to mid 50’s.

A few showers could linger into Sunday morning. The afternoon looks dry, but cloudy, cool, and breezy. It’s also the first day of Spring… enjoy!

Monday and Tuesday look brighter, with highs in the low 50’s or upper 40’s. We can’t rule out a few showers on Wednesday, before a system moves in with more substantial precipitation on Thursday. With a high of 47 in Albany, it should be rain… but anything can happen in the hills and mountains!