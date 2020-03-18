3/18/20: Brighter Skies for this Wednesday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Wednesday! Expect more sunshine for the afternoon today as high pressure is centered directly overhead, a few high clouds will move in this afternoon but this will not hold the temperatures back, expect highs in the 40’s and low 50’s!

Surface analysis shows High pressure just to our west, this will remain in place much of this afternoon which will promote bright skies and mild temperatures.

Futurecast showing this with plenty of sunshine through noon, again, a few high clouds will drift through which will filter out some of the sunshine.

Tracking our next system that moves in tonight is now a complex of showers and thunderstorms. By the time it moves into the Capital region it will encounter cooler temperatures so some of us will wake up to a mix of rain and snow once again Thursday morning.

I don’t expect this mix to develop until after midnight, and if you’re in the Hudson Valley I expect this to begin as mainly rain.

However, by Thursday morning I do believe enough cold air will begin to mix in and we could see a rain/ snow mix for most in the Hudson Valley. Those in the highest elevations could pick up minor accumulations again, mainly less than an inch.

This messy mix will push out by mid morning early afternoon on Thursday and I believe we will see some sunshine. Temperatures Thursday will be slow to warm, and we are expecting a late day high in the 40’s… Very warm, near 70 on Friday with showers and breezy conditions, but MUCH cooler for the weekend with a return to some sunshine… Right now we are watching a potential storm system for early next week that looks to bring a rain/snow mix, we will keep you updated on that potential as we get closer… Have a great day! -Rob