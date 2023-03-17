Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Showers continue through this evening ahead of a cold front that will bring seasonably cool air to the Capital Region and Western New England to start the weekend. I do think we see some sunshine break through as well and we will be dealing with a bit of a gusty wind too.

Clouds will likely increase through the second part of the day ahead of another upper level disturbance. This will likely bring not only clouds, but also scattered rain and snow showers, mainly by Saturday evening. This is going to usher in some much colder air for Sunday.

Saturday is looking to begin partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Through the afternoon it looks like we will see partly sunny skies continuing. It will turn a bit breezy for the afternoon and evening and temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. There is the chance of a rain or snow shower through the late afternoon and early evening.

A band of lake effect will become organized off Lake Ontario Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will mainly impact the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks. However, we will be keeping an eye on it for the Capital Region, despite starting the day with some sunshine.

As the winds shift to a more northwesterly flow Sunday afternoon we will anticipate more clouds than sun, gusty winds and perhaps a few snow showers or flurries as the lake effect band gets forced down the Mohawk Valley. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

At this point, it appears that accumulations will be limited, with perhaps up to a half an inch in the higher terrain. However, those in northern Hamilton and Herkimer counties could pick up several inches of lake effect snow by Sunday afternoon. Spring officially begins on Monday and temperatures will respond to this change with highs likely reaching the low to even mid 50s through much of next week with the next chance at rain arriving on Thursday. Have a great weekend! -Rob