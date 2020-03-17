3/17/20: St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Tuesday, and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Dealing with some rain and snow showers this morning… Most will not see any accumulation, however those in the higher elevations could pick up a quick coating to a half an inch. This will all be melting through the afternoon as temperatures rise through the 40’s to near 50.

A weak disturbance passing through the northeast this morning will continue to push out and bring an end to the snow showers by mid morning, early afternoon.

There may still be a mix, mainly north into the southern Adirondacks by mid-morning, however, as the winds begin to shift to the west later this afternoon these will be moving out rather quickly.

By this afternoon expect mainly cloudy but breezy conditions to develop, we could see gusts as high as 30 miles per hour through the afternoon, however, the majority of the precipitation will be over, with the exception for those of you well north of Albany.

A cold front to our west will move through late this afternoon and evening, behind that an area of high pressure will begin to build in, this will diminish the winds through tonight and also lead to a drying trend with a return to some sunshine for Wednesday.

Not much change in the temperature for Wednesday as highs will still remain near 50 for the afternoon. Slightly cooler for the first day of Spring on Thursday but after a morning mix we should see some sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise Thursday night into Friday as we make a run at the mid 60’s to near 70 Friday afternoon with afternoon rain showers. A strong cold front will move through Friday afternoon and early evening bringing sharply cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s, however, it does appear we will see plenty of sunshine. Have a great day! -Rob