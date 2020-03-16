3/16/20: Bright Sunshine for Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Monday morning, nothing but sunshine for us today! After a chilly start temperatures will be slow to warm but we should see temperatures rise into the 40’s to near 50 late in the day.

Surface analysis shows we have high pressure to the north which is bringing in a northerly flow of air which has helped to significantly cool us off… This will bring a cool first half of the day, however, this high will slide east and we will see winds shift to the south which will help warm us up.

Because of high pressure we will see plenty of sunshine from this morning through the afternoon. Grab those sunglasses, because you will need them today!

Tracking 2 systems that will converge on the northeast this evening through Tuesday. This will lead to increasing clouds this evening and overnight which will keep our temperatures rather mild into Tuesday morning. However, this will also increase the threat for a few showers through Tuesday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

A return to partly sunny skies for Wednesday, cooler for Thursday with perhaps a morning rain or snow shower. Scattered showers likely for Friday with temperatures approaching 70 for some, especially in the Valley locations… Turning much cooler and windy by next weekend. Have a great day! -Rob