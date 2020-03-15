3/15/2020: Cool and clear end to the weekend

Enjoy this Sunday! While it looks like a cold day, lots of sun and less wind means that it’ll feel great out there!

Morning low temperatures dropped into the low 30’s for much of the Capital District. The Adirondacks and North Country dropped into the 20’s.

High pressure building in from the west will lead to clearing skies today, and steadily rising temperatures.

Temps will get into the 40’s by midday and peak in the mid 40’s in the early afternoon for the Capital Districts. The Catskills, Berkshires, southern Greens and Mohawk River valley will all peak around 40. Highs in the Adirondacks will struggle to get out of the 30’s.

This evening, clear and calm conditions will lead to the coldest night of the week. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens for Albany, but single digits are possible from Glens Falls and back into the Adirondacks.

Afternoon high temperatures will rebound, again peaking in the mid to upper 40’s for the Capital District. There will be increasing cloudiness for the afternoon and evening, but we’ll stay dry until Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will be close to freezing, meaning that a quick burst of wintry mix is possible north of Albany early on.

With temperatures warming into the upper 40’s by the afternoon, however, everything will quickly turn to rain showers.

Wednesday looks nice, before another round of rain moves in Thursday through Saturday. With temps in the 20’s on Thursday morning, there’s yet another chance of wintry mix before turning to all rain for the rest of the event.

Friday looks interesting, with periods of heavy rain, at times gusty winds, with highs near 60 in the afternoon. Saturday, showers will end early on, but we’ll stay breezy with temps peaking in the 40’s.