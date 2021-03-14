3/14/21: Gusty Tonight, Cold on Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Gusty winds this afternoon as a strong cold front moved through the region bringing scattered snow showers and falling temperatures. The winds will continue tonight and into the first half of Monday as we will see temperatures nearly 10-20 degrees below normal for Monday afternoon.

We will be seeing a direct shot of the cold air from southern Ontario and Quebec for Monday, this is typically when we see out coldest air and it will be relatively cold by Monday afternoon. Winds will slowly subside through the day but will remain gusty.

Tonight, in combination with the very cold temperatures and the gusty winds there is a wind chill advisory for the North Country that goes into effect at 2am through 10am on Monday morning.

Wind chill temperatures in these locations could be as cold as 25 below zero, and will approach 5 to 15 below zero in the Capital Region as you start your Monday.

Major storm system out west will be slowly moving eastward over the coming days. We will have to watch by Tuesday afternoon and evening for perhaps a few rain or snow showers south and west, however, guidance continues to push this threat further south.

We do have a threat for another round of rain or snow showers Thursday night into Friday, but again, guidance continue to push that threat further south as we are looking to see a large area of high pressure anchored overhead which will provide us with an extended period of very quiet weather with moderating temperatures by next weekend and beyond. Have a great week! -Rob