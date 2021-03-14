3/14/2021: Very windy, a bit snowy, and turning cold!

While temperatures will approach 40 degrees by lunchtime, we’ll turn wintery in a hurry as the day goes on…

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the News10 Region (highlighted in tan below) from noon to midnight.

Gusts could top out between 40 and 50 miles per hour, which could down a couple trees or branches, blow around unsecured objects, and may lead to spotty power outages.

On top of the wind, a few snow showers or squalls will develop, and may impacts valley locations by the second half of the day.

While accumulations won’t be impressive, the wind will pull in cold air from the northwest and temperatures will drop quickly as the snow is passing through. Roads may become coated quickly. The combination of snow and wind could also mean reduced visibility. Go slow on the roads!

Snow will end after sunset, but temperatures will continue to plummet as the night progresses. Expect lows in the single digits for most, with below zero wind chills in some cases!

Monday afternoon only sees highs get into the upper 20’s. After another cold start on Tuesday, temperatures will recover into the 40’s by the time it’s all said and done. A couple snow showers are possible overnight into Wednesday morning, but the rest of St. Patrick’s Day looks comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and some sun. Another system will bring widespread rain showers to the region during the second half of Friday.