3/14/2020: Breezy start, otherwise cool and quiet weekend

Enjoy the weather this weekend! While it will be breezy and cool at times, plenty of sun means that both Saturday and Sunday look gorgeous.

Overnight low temperatures didn’t get too cold, most of the Capital District is in the upper 30’s to right around 40 this morning.

The winds will be the bigger impact, with gusts of over 35 miles per hour observed in Albany, the Taconics, and the Northern Berkshires. While this won’t cause many problems, you’ll feel it on the way out the door!





Otherwise, high pressure is in control from the Carolinas all the way up the East Coast. That’ll lead to exceptionally sunny skies and quieter weather for the rest of the weekend.

With the sun, temperatures will rise to the low 50’s by the time the day’s all said and done for Albany and surrounding towns. the hilltowns and mountains will struggle to get out of the 40’s.

Overnight, clear skies and less wind will lead to chillier temps. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20’s on Sunday morning, with teens possible in the Adirondacks and North Country.

Tomorrow doesn’t look half bad, either. While Sunday will be cooler, it’ll still be on target in terms of temperature – average highs are in the mid 40’s and we’re forecasting 45 for Albany.

Monday looks nice as well, with similar temperatures but increasing clouds ahead of a rain chance on St. Patrick’s Day. There’s a chance a bit of wintry mix could sneak in early, as temperatures will be in the 30’s. With highs in the upper 40’s, however, things will transition to all rain very quickly.

Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and mid 40’s. Showers are back in the mix for Thursday and Friday.