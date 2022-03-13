Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A quiet day to end the weekend with temperatures mainly in the 20s and 30s with in and out sunshine. This did lead to some melting which will refreeze overnight tonight so watch for a few slick spots when you first step outside Monday morning.

Clipper system continues to push into the Great Lakes. This will allow us to begin with mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight. However, as this passes I do believe skies will turn partly cloudy heading into Monday morning, but with winds becoming south overnight I do think temperatures may rise a few degrees into Monday morning as well. Then the warm-up begins. We will begin to see winds out of the west southwest Monday afternoon, along with some breaks of sunshine, especially the first part of the day temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50.

Futurecast shows Partly sunny skies to begin on Monday morning and temperatures will be quick to rise as we should turn partly sunny through the mid-morning and into the afternoon. Again, highs for most will range from 45-50 degrees, pretty close to “normal” for this time of year.





We have to watch a frontal boundary that is now cutting through the Great Lakes for Tuesday. An area of low pressure will develop along it and drag it south through Tuesday afternoon, this makes Tuesdays forecast rather tricky for temperatures. Those north of the boundary will be cloudy, with showers and chilly temperatures whereas those south will likely see sunshine and relatively mild to warm temperatures.

Right now, it appears that dividing line will be right around Albany with temperatures in the mid 40s. Those to the north will remain in the 30s, while those south could easily warm into the low to mid 50s!





We all warm back up into the low 50s for Wednesday, we will watch for perhaps a few showers south and east on Thursday, as long as that system remains south we should see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Our warm weather continues to end the week with partly sunny skies on Friday and temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s! Rain returns on Saturday with temperatures falling back into the 50s, and back close to seasonable levels into the mid 40s for the first day of Spring next Sunday. Have a great week and enjoy the warm-up! -Rob