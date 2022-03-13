The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Bundle up! Today’s a chilly one from start to finish. High temperatures will struggle to hit the freezing mark, even with ample sunshine. While it won’t be quite as brutally windy as yesterday afternoon, a persistent breeze means that wind chills will be a factor throughout the day. Low 30’s will likely feel like the 20’s!

Tonight, the wind finally begins to relent. Temperatures will fall into the 20’s by Monday morning, with mostly cloudy skies for most. There’s not much sun in the forecast for the afternoon, either, but temps will still be able to surge into the upper 40’s. Mother Nature will lend a hand in getting rid of the snow with temperatures like those!

Tuesday is a similar day, before more sunshine and even warmer temperatures work their way into the forecast during the second half of the workweek.

St. Patrick’s Day in particular looks like a gem, with Thursday highs around 60 and partly sunny skies.