3/13/2021: Winter is back… for now!

We hope you soaked in the 50’s and 60’s while we had them during the week… it’s a much colder start to the weekend! Temperatures are running about 20 degrees warmer than the same time Friday morning. Brrr!

Temperatures will recover under sunny skies today. Highs in the 40’s won’t feel too nice compared to this past week, but they’re actually not much cooler than the mid-march average. While it will stay breezy at times, it won’t be nearly as windy as Friday night.

Temperatures will fall into the 20’s again overnight. Expect clouds to build in across the region and a few snow showers to develop in the mountains by sunrise.

We’ll also be losing an hour of sleep as we “Spring Forward” early on Sunday morning. While less rest won’t feel great… at least sunset will not be until 7 PM!

Temperatures will only warm into the upper 30’s on Sunday afternoon. Winds will pick up, and some of that mountain snow could drift down into the valleys for midday and the early afternoon in the form of Snow Squalls. While we don’t expect a ton of accumulation, roads could be coated quickly and the combination of snow and wind could make for short periods of low visibility. Go slow!

Monday is clear but colder. Tuesday will feature warming temperatures, more clouds and a few showers south of Albany. St. Patrick’s Day is looking like the pick of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temps.

The next big weather system arrives Thursday, bringing mostly rain as temperatures will warm to the 40’s during the afternoon. As the system exits on Friday, it could get cold enough to end as a quick burst of snow. The rest of the day looks chilly and blustery.