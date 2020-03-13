3/13/2020: Rainy & windy start, sunny by the afternoon

Buckle up! Between the rain, wind, and quickly warming temperatures, Friday’s got a lot going on in terms of weather!

The good news is that temperatures are exceptionally mild – this time of year, you’d expect to be in the mid 20’s overnight. Instead, we’re in the mid 40’s in the Capital District and upper 30’s most everywhere else.

It’s also a blustery start to your Friday, with gusts topping out around 30 miles per hour in the southern Greens.

Widespread rain has begun to show up on the radar. Most activity is limited to light showers, but there are a few areas of steadier rain embedded within this. Take it slow on the roads during the Friday morning commute!

South of Albany, an isolated rumble of thunder or two is not completely out of the question. There is a bit more instability in the atmosphere to our south, so the Mid-Atlantic states will see stronger storms.

There is good news on the horizon. High pressure will send dryer air and quieter weather our way, starting as early as this afternoon.

The rain will start to taper off by the late morning, and by early afternoon the last few showers will be out of here. From 2 or 3pm onward, we actually expect sunny skies and warm temps. Highs will peak around 60 from Albany and south.

Just because the rain’s out of here, don’t expect the winds to die down. Gusts will periodically top 40 miles per hour all day.

Overnight, we’ll stay clear and brezzy, with temps in the 30’s and gusts to around 30 or 35 miles per hour.

Saturday morning will stay breezy, with the winds dying down throughout the day. While it will end up being a bit cooler, it’ll still be a warm day by mid-March standards. Expect low 50’s in Albany, and upper 40’s in the hills and mountains.

Sunday and Monday look cooler, with temps ranging from the teens and 20’s in the morning to 40’s in the afternoon.

Expect increasing cloud cover throughout the day Monday, leading to a chance for shower’s on St. Patrick’s day. Wednesday looks clear, before another shower chance on Thursday.