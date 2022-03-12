The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A messy winter storm will bring us all a sizeable snowfall, though the hills and mountains figure to get a little bit extra in terms of totals!

Valley locations are starting off the day in the mid 30’s, so things are starting off as rain or wintry mix. By the late morning, temperatures will have dropped and everyone will have transitioned to snow.

At times during the late morning or early afternoon, intense bands of snow will develop and could drop over an inch per hour in some locations. As the sun’s going down, the bulk of the snow will be pushing out of our area, further into New England. Some lake effect snow could develop behind this system, particularly for those north and west of Albany, into the evening.

By the time it’s all said and done, many in the Capital District will have wound up with around 6 to 8 inches of fresh snow. Higher totals are expected in the hills and mountains, with a few isolated spots in the Rensselaer Plateau and Green Mountains seeing just over a foot.

As the snow is easing up during the later stages of the afternoon, the wind will be picking up. Gusts could top 40 miles per hour in the higher terrain. Blowing snow will reduce visibility and make for very nasty driving conditions.

Tonight, temperatures fall off into the teens. It will stay blustery, so wind chills will make it feel even colder. Bundle up!

Sunday looks chilly from start to finish, with highs barely hitting freezing. The snow won’t stick around for too long, though… on Monday we kick off a run of milder weather, with highs near 50 or higher through the entire workweek.

Tuesday could be the one bump in the road, with clouds and perhaps a stray rain shower. Wednesday looks brighter, though, and temps will be mid 50’s or above for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. Nicer days ahead!