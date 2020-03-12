3/12/2020: Mild afternoon, rain by Friday morning

Happy Friday Eve! We’re kicking off Thursday with cool temperatures – in the 30’s for most – but we’ll warm quickly throughout the day.

High pressure over the northeast will keep the weather quiet today. We expect partly sunny skies with light to moderate winds out of the south. There is a system churning out to our west – it’ll approach us, link up with some moisture coming up from the southeast, and bring us rain on Friday.

Today, that south wind will pump milder air up the Hudson River Valley. As a result, temps will hit the low 50’s in Places like Albany, Hudson, and Kingston. The hilltowns, mountains, and North Country will struggle to get out of the 40’s.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild due to increasing cloud cover. Expect low 40’s in Albany, with upper 30’s in outlying areas. Showers will begin to show up on radar by sunrise.

Expect a widespread, cold rain for the morning commute. Thankfully, there’s no chance for wintry weather in the News10 viewing area.

By lunchtime, the showers will be starting to taper off, but you may still need to dodge a few leftover showers if you’re trying to get out of the office.

After the rain, we’ll clear out rapidly. The afternoon actually looks mostly sunny!

The sunshine will help temperatures rise during the second half of the day, and high temperatures will actually be a little bit warmer – in the mid-50’s!

In addition to the comfy temps, you’ll also notice blustery conditions. Behind the rain, winds will pick up and could gust as high as 40 miles per hour. Hold on to your hats!

The weekend looks cooler, but with much more sun. Saturday will feature highs in the upper 40’s with a steady breeze. Sunday isn’t quite as warm, with morning temps in the 20’s and highs in the low 40’s.

Monday will likely bring us the coldest morning of the week, with lows in the upper teens for the Capital District. The afternoon looks partly sunny with highs rebounding into the mid 40’s. St. Patrick’s Day looks cloudy, with scattered showers and highs near 50.