3/11/2020: Nice Day! Sunny Start, Clouding Up

Grab the sunglasses and get ready for a sunny morning! Sunshine is most plentiful this morning before we cloud up later today and moreso this evening…

Today will warm to the low 50s and after a breezy start, winds calm through tonight…

Today & tomorrow are almost carbon copy forecasts but rain returns Friday and it’s looking like a wetter day through the evening.

Any weekend festivities you’re planning to attend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day-it’s looking great! It’ll be cooler but bright & dry! Winds can be breezy Saturday and I think we can hold off on the showers until St. Patrick’s Day itself.