3/10/2020: Mild, Showers (Especially PM)

Forecast

Monday was simply stunning! Sunshine and highs in the mid 70s made it feel like MAY versus March! Today will be a soggy day where we trade the sunglasses for umbrellas and a few mid-to-late AM showers can push east but showers are most likely after 4-5PM with some steadier, heavier rain.

Today will be a tad breezy at times with a better gust tonight possible..

Showers will end by 11PM-Midnight and we’ll clear the clouds overnight so a very bright Wednesday can be expected! Clouds sneak back in late Wednesday with a passing shower? Otherwise dry through Thursday before Friday looks pretty wet..

The weekend looks cooler, brighter and the winds will be breezy Saturday!

