3/1/2020: Cold & sunny Sunday, changes for the week ahead…

Cold air streaming in from the north meant a chilly start on Sunday… temps were in the teens for most, with single digits in the Adirondacks.

As we go throughout the day, we’ll see increasing sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.

Highs will peak in the mid 30’s in the Albany area, with low 30’s up north and near-40 degree temps south, in the Mid Hudson Valley.

Overnight, winds will shift to the south and we’ll see a few more clouds working their way back in to the Capital Region. Those factors will keep us comparatively mild, with temps bottoming out in the low 20’s in Albany.

North of Albany, where they’ve got snow on the ground, teens are possible.

After that cold start, temperatures will quickly rise and highs will peak well above freezing, in the mid-40’s.

That could complicate the forecast as our next weather system approaches the region. A quick shot of moisture on Monday morning could bring some snow or wintry mix to areas north of Albany, so be on the look out for slick spots during the morning commute.

With the warmth later in the day, however, we’ll all turn over to rain. It looks like a dreary start to the work week!

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, with a chance for an isolated shower or two. More widespread showers are in the mix for Wednesday. Both days will feature highs near 50!

Thursday looks a tad cooler, with breezy conditions and a chance for a few flurries. Friday could bring another quick system that features morning wintry mix and afternoon rain. Next weekend looks cooler, with lows in the 20’s and highs in the 30’s.