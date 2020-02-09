2/9/2020: Cold start, more snow by Monday morning

Bundle up! Temperatures are ranging from the teens south of Albany to 20 below zero in the Adirondacks this morning.

Winds out of the south will warm us quickly, and Albany will see high temperatures peak in the low to mid 30’s this afternoon.

A few flurries are possible , but for the most part we’ll see dry conditions and increasing cloud cover ahead of our next organized winter storm system. Right now, it’s churning away over the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest.

Around midnight and into the early morning hours of Monday, it’ll move into the region and bring with it widespread snow showers.

By sunrise, much of the Capital District will transition to wintry mix and eventually rain. Accumulations will be below an inch in the Albany area, but the timing of this could lead to slippery roads for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself extra time as you head back into work! The hills and mountains could see one to four inches.

By midday, temps will have warmed well above freezing for most, and only light rain showers are expected through the rest of the day.

With temperatures hitting the low 40’s, road conditions will have ample time to improve. The drive back home after work looks much better!

Another round of dicey weather will hit just in time for the Tuesday morning commute, with mostly rain south of Albany and snow showers possible to the north and west.

Between these two periods of wintry weather, accumulations will generally amount to less than an inch in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and south into the Mid-Hudson Valley. One to three inches are expected in the Mohawk River Valley and Saratoga County. Some spots in the Catskills, southern Greens, and northern Berkshires will wind up with 3-5 inches. Highest totals, above 5 inches, will generally be confined to the southern Adirondacks.

We’ll dry out for Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40. Another potentially messy day unfolds on Thursday, with morning snow showers giving way to afternoon rain.

Friday (Valentine’s Day!) and Saturday look dry, with increasing sunshine but cold temps.