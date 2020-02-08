2/8/2020: Cold weather, slick roads for the weekend

Most everyone is seeing cold and quiet weather on this Saturday morning, with only a few light snow showers pushing through the Catskills. These will lead to minimal accumulations at best.

The cold is the bigger story! As the snow ended for most last night, the temperatures plummeted into the teens and single digits. While the main roads are mostly clear, secondary roads, parking lots, and sidewalks are awfully icy this morning. Be safe!

As we go throughout the day, temperatures will only peak in the mid 20’s today. The snow and ice isn’t melting today!

The good news is, though it will be cold, the winds will die down as we go into this afternoon and evening. After 50+ mph wind gusts yesterday, we’ll be topping out only around 20 mph in the hills and mountains this evening.

Temperatures will drop even further into Sunday morning, with widespread single digits to lows below zero in the Adirondacks and North Country.

We’ll warm quickly with a south wind throughout the day on Sunday, peaking a degree or two above freezing in the afternoon.

We will also need to be on the lookout for a few snow showers in the Taconics, Berkshires, and Green Mountains Sunday afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal, and most everyone else will see only cloudy skies for most of the day.

Very late Sunday evening and into Monday morning, more widespread snow and wintry mix will move into the region. This could spell a difficult morning commute, so plan on leaving early if you can!

Most everything will turn to rain and wintry mix later in the day as temps ultimately warm to around 40 during the afternoon. A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning as well, so it could be back-to back messy mornings on the roads.

Wednesday looks mild, with temps hitting 40, dry weather, and breaks of sun. More snow showers are possible Thursday, then we turn cold again for Valentine’s Day on Friday!