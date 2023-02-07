Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Relatively mild after noon today with a bit of a breeze with gusts close to 30 mph and after some sunshine this morning, the clouds began to drift in and thicken up. We will continue to see the chance for rain or a mix ending before midnight. High pressure builds back in for Wednesday with a return to partly sunny skies and milder temperatures.

High pressure will be building back in for Wednesday. This will provide a bit of a breeze for the first part of the day with gusts 25 mph+. These will likely slacken off as we approach late afternoon and early evening as high pressure builds overhead for Wednesday night.

Our next storm system will be tracking west of us on Thursday, but it will bring with it some rain. Some of us may see a mix or some snow, mainly in the higher terrain before changing over to all rain through Thursday evening.

Futurecast shows partly sunny skies to start on Wednesday as the wet weather from tonight will be out of here near or before midnight.

Wednesday afternoon skies will continue to clear and temperatures will be warming into the low to mid 40s for just about everyone.

Thursday will start out rather cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Clouds will quickly build in ahead of our next storm system that will be bringing rain for most, but may begin as a mix for the higher terrain.

By the afternoon, expect to have your umbrella handy as the rain continues to push into the northeast. Again, most will see just rain, but those to the north and perhaps the higher elevations of Western New England may see a period of rain/ snow mix or even some sleet. Temperatures will be slow to warm and will likely hold in the low to mid 30s most of the day, expecting late day highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday turns partly sunny with temperatures on the warm side for February. Highs will likely be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! Weekend looks quiet with the 30s on Saturday, low 40s for Sunday, remaining mild for early next week with highs in the mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob