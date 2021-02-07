2/7/21: Turning colder to Start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Snow showers will continue to wind down this evening, overall it was a very small storm system with many receiving 1-3″ of snowfall. The storm system on the coast is zipping along and we have a cold front that will move through this evening which will help to bring in much colder air to start the week off.

High pressure will be building in for Monday, however, with a flow off the Great Lakes we will likely become partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Not expecting a lot of wind, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper teens.

Temperatures behind this front, in the upper plains, are well below zero with dangerously low wind chill temperatures. Again, we will not be that cold, but I would not be surprised if many of us woke up Monday morning to wind chill temperatures below zero in the Capital Region.

We continue to see a very favorable storm track for us here in the Northeast, just about every other day it is looking likely we will see some snowfall. As these systems zip by, colder air will be tugged down from the north… It is looking likely that highs by next weekend will not get out of the teens.

We are already watching our next weather maker out west. This moves in Monday night into Tuesday.

It looks likely that light snow will break out after midnight Monday night for most, especially those of you west of Albany.

Once the air is moist enough then everyone will see the flakes flying and that could be by Tuesday mornings commute. The snow looks to continue during the day on Tuesday, coming to an end by mid-afternoon, early evening.

Another minor storm system, looking at the data this afternoon, perhaps a coating to an inch north in the Adirondacks, 1-2″ through the Mohawk Valley to about Albany and up to Lake George & Southern Vermont, and about 2-4″ Albany south and east. This can change over the next day as the exact track of the storm will ultimately dictate what we all see, so I encourage you to check back for updates through the day on Monday.

And we aren’t done after Tuesdays system. A quiet day for Wednesday, cold as well, then another disturbance has its eyes on the Capital Region for Thursday night into Friday, and if that isn’t enough, there is yet a third storm potential for Saturday night and into Sunday. One thing is for certain, it looks very likely that a significant cold snap will have its grip on the Capital Region, especially next weekend and beyond, be sure to stay warm! Have a great week! -Rob