2/7/2021: Sunday snow! A couple inches for most, higher totals south

A coastal storm system will brush the News10 region Sunday, bringing with it a bit of fresh snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Columbia and Berkshire counties, where roads could get especially slippery. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for the I-95 Corridor from Washington to NYC to Rhode Island, where intense snow will lead to very difficult travel conditions.

The Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Southern Adirondacks, and Green Mountains can expect 1-3″ of new snow between now and this evening. Slightly higher totals – generally ranging from 3″ to 6″ – are expected for parts of the Catskills, Mid-Hudson, and southern Berkshires.

Of course, the highest totals will be measured along the coast. Over half a foot will fall from the Big Apple to Boston and up to Portland, Maine.

Expect the system to be done with New York State by Sunset. For Bennington and Berkshire counties, snow should be wrapping up by 7 or 8 at the latest.

A cold, clear day is expected Monday, with highs in the 20’s for most. Tuesday will feature another chance for light snow, with many picking up a few more inches.

Wednesday looks partly sunny. More clouds will build in of Thursday ahead of a bigger, more substantial storm system on Friday.