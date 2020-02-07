2/7/2020: Rain, Icy AM-PM Snow & Strong Winds

Watch for some icy spots for any areas untreated…

Fog can hinder visibility and stay alert for especially dense fog SW of Albany. I’m talk to you folks traveling through the Helderbergs & Catskills.

Today brings another complicated forecast with falling temperatures, strong wind gusts and the chance for AM showers & freezing rain to make things slick on untreated surfaces. The changeover to snow will happen by 8-10 AM for the Adirondacks with the rest of us seeing the quick changeover to snow by Noon-2 PM

As the snow can be steady and heavy at times, its really going to close in NW to SE through the afternoon/evening.

Highest totals are to the north and northwest as they’ll be the first to changeover. Know your areas as you read this map and remember blowing snow is also an issue as winds will be taking off.

You’ll notice the winds taking off after 1PM. Worst gusts between 3-8 PM expected? 40+ mph will not be friendly…

As the afternoon turns colder, we’ll bottom out tonight. Clearing skies and windy conditions will be blustery.

The clearing will give us lots of sunshine for Saturday but that breeze and highs in the mid 20s will still make for a very cold day. Single digit lows Saturday night will mean bitter cold temps early Sunday before we can find more tolerable temps next week.