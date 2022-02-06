2/6/22: Clouds & seasonable temperatures for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Temperatures today moderated a little through the afternoon with some sunshine and a light and at times gusty southerly wind we made it into the low to mid 20s. Overnight tonight clouds will stream in and with a more persistent southerly wind we do not expect temperatures to fall too much overnight tonight, mainly falling into the single digits and teens and perhaps rising slightly by Monday morning.

Unfortunately, even with milder temperatures expected for Monday we will lose the sunshine that we were able to enjoy through the weekend. I do think we will see breaks of sunshine through the afternoon with temperatures making it to more seasonable levels in the low to mid 30s.





We will be closely watching an area of low pressure that is now off the southeast coast. This is expected to track northward during the day on Monday and will likely bring snow showers for those near the Hudson Valley and into New England.

Futurecast is not showing much with this disturbance, however there could be a minor accumulation, especially into Western New England where there could be 1-2″ with isolated 3″ totals. Those around the Capital Region expect mainly a few flurries so perhaps a coating to an in near and just south and east of Albany. This would not move in until Monday evening and overnight.

Tuesday will unfortunately be another day in the clouds, but temperatures will likely warm again into the low to mid 30s, so another seasonable day is expected. While I do think we will remain dry, futurecast tries to wrinkle out a stray flurry or snow shower, although I think most will not see that.





Temperatures will be near 40 for Wednesday and Thursday with a chance at a rain or snow shower on Thursday as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures Friday will be closer to freezing, then ahead of another front on Saturday temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s with perhaps a rain or snow shower as the cold front moves through with much colder air expected by Sunday with highs in the teens and low 20s. Have a great week! -Rob