2/6/2021: A mild Saturday, then snow & cold temps return!

Enjoy today while it lasts… it could be the last one above freezing for a while! Highs are expected to peak in the mid 30’s across the News10 area.

A few lake effect snow showers are pushing in from the west, and could bring a quick coating to an inch for the Mohawk Valley across to southern Vermont.

We should all see some more sunshine this afternoon, as a ridge of high pressure moves into the area. Those clear skies will stick around into the evening, bringing us overnight lows back in the teens.

The clear skies will be short lived, as a system that’s now developing over the plains will link up with some moisture coming up from the Deep South, bringing wintry weather back to the Northeast.

We expect widespread light snow showers to begin around midday Sunday, and continue through the early evening.

This won’t be a blockbuster snowstorm for us – most of the News10 region will pick up 1-3″ of fresh snow. 3-6″ inches are expected in parts of Dutchess and Litchfield (CT) counties. Upwards of half a foot could fall along the coast from NYC to Boston.

Monday looks chilly and quiet, then another fast-moving system will move in Tuesday bringing more snow. It’s a bit too early to put together a snow map for that one, but early indications are that we will see another couple inches with 4+” possible in the high spots of western New England.

We’ll rinse and repeat that pattern for the last few days of our forecast. Expect cold weather for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by another snow chance on Friday. It is winter, after all!



-Matt