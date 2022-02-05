2/5/2022: Cold weekend, but milder days ahead

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The snow, sleet, and freezing rain is all behind us… now we have some bitter cold to contend with! High pressure moving in from the west will cause skies to clear out by late morning.

Even with sunshine, highs will struggle to hit the 20 degree mark. With winds out of the north, the “feels-like” temps will be closer to 10 or 15 degrees for much of the afternoon.

Tonight, actual temperatures drop like a rock. Clear skies, lighter winds, and snow on the ground are all factor that lead to cold night – we’ve got all three! Expect to be below zero just about everywhere, and as much as 15 below in parts of the Adirondacks!

After the frigid start to Sunday, afternoon highs will be slightly warmer. Expect highs in the low 20’s, with less wind making it feel a bit more manageable.

We’re back above freezing for Monday afternoon high temps… and above freezing they willstay through the remainder for the work week.

Conditions look rather tranquil, with a few flurry chances, and perhaps some more substantial (but still rather light) snow showers on Friday. Enjoy the break from the weather whiplash!