2/5/2020: “Quiet” Wednesday, Messy End to the Week

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with some sun (especially north). After the quick rain/snow shower this morning-it’s otherwise dry until overnight..

As the snow and sleet starts moving in west to east by Midnight-2AM, it’s going to continue through the morning commute. Some pockets of freezing rain can make things tough too…

As we start drying by the mid to late morning, we’ll find better conditions by Noon. Here’s a look at what you can expect for any overnight-early Thursday morning travel.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s late Thursday and that means it looks like rain (heavy at times) is here by 7-9PM Thursday and through the overnight. We can see a chance for some mixing early Friday morning before the changeover to snow before we dry by 4-5PM.

A drier & quieter weekend looks to be ahead but it’ll be COLD!