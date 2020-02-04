2/4/2020: Mostly Cloudy, Mostly Dry & “Mild”

Yesterday was quite the warm day, for February, with highs near 47-48 degrees for many in the Capital District!

Today will be another milder day with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will rule and we can’t rule out a shower or two (mainly Albany-south) but we’re otherwise dry and warming up…

Wednesday looks cooler yet brighter with some sunshine increasing through the afternoon. The mess moves in early Thursday morning just after midnight and will make for quite a busy Thursday…

Timing is still going to be ironed out for what’s falling when but overnight into Thursday morning is looking more likely to be accumulating snow, sleet and bouts of freezing rain.

The wintry mess can make things slick early on before changing to rain for most of the day Thursday?

We’ll catch some dry breaks but I think the radar will fill in with heavier rain at times through Thursday evening…

It’s still WAY too early to talk any numbers but just stay updated with the Storm Tracker Weather Team as we’ll continue to watch this storm track east. Thursday is easily the messiest of the 7 Day and Friday can still bring a mix to snow before a drier weekend? Cooler days are ahead and we can’t rule out a passing snow shower Sunday or into Monday?