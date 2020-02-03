2/3/2020: Early Flurries, Light Snow-Brighter & Breezy Monday

This Monday is starting with some early flurries and light snow showers, especially north of Albany but we’ll be drying by the mid to late morning with more sunshine through the day.

As we dry through the day, we’ll warm to the low 40s. Above average through & through but many to the south from Saugerties to Kingston could reach the upper 40s! Some breaks of sunshine will be nice this afternoon & early evening as the breeze picks up with gusts 20-25mph.

Clouds will stick around tonight as we fall back to the upper 20s. A cool, quiet night is expected before an unsettled week is ahead…

Sure it can get a little messy through early Wednesday morning but I think Wednesday night through Friday is going to be a little more concerning and worth watching as we may talk about accumulating snow, sleet and perhaps some freezing rain trying to mix in? It’s still way too early for specifics but we’ll keep you updated…