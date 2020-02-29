2/29/2020: AM snow showers give way to colder, quieter weekend

Happy Leap Day! The last of the lake effect snow showers are pushing through the area, and will drop a coating of snow from Albany and west. While totals won’t be overly impressive, roads could get slippery! Drive safe.

Winds will shift Northwest and pull in come awfully cold air from Canada throughout the day, setting up a chilly weekend.

After an overnight low in the mid 20’s, Albany will only warm a few degrees throughout the day. We’ll peak in the low 30’s before falling back into the teens overnight.

While it won;t be quite as windy as Friday, gusts of 20-25 miles per hour will add just a little bit of a bite to the chilly temps. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20’s all day.

After a cold start, Sunday is shaping up to be a bit nicer. Expect less wind, more sun, and temperatures in the mid 30’s by the afternoon.

We’ll turn much warmer for the work week with highs in the 40’s to right around 50 degrees, but it will come at a cost… A few rounds of rain will impact the area, starting with showers Monday evening.

Tuesday morning looks quiet, mild, and cloudy, before showers return for the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will bring a round of steadier rain for the evening, followed by falling temps. Thursday morning will see temps back at or below freezing, with partly sunny skies and a few flurries for the rest of the day.

Next Friday will start off with temps in the upper 20’s, warming to the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Some could see wintry mix or snow showers.