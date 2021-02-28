2/28/21: March Comes in Like a Lion

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Scattered light showers were seen this afternoon with temperatures mainly in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. We won’t fall too much tonight with cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight, however, that changes through the day on Monday. A storm system will be moving in overnight which will provide the increased threat for scattered rain showers and perhaps a few flakes trying to mix in in the higher elevation above 2,000 feet.

As the storm becomes wound up and high pressure begins to build in from the west winds will become gusty tomorrow afternoon with gusts as high as 55 mph possible. A wind advisory goes into effect at 1pm on Monday through Tuesday morning.

Winds during the afternoon will begin to increase first from the west with gusts 35-45 mph.

An arctic front will be passing the region during the late afternoon and early evening hours, you will hear and feel this as we will be seeing a rapid drop in temperatures through Monday evening.

Along with this front we may see snow squalls develop that could put down a quick coating to an inch of snow and quickly reduce visibilities.

During this same time frame is when we should see the highest wind gusts, again, tomorrow evening as we could see gusts between 45-55 mph, especially through the Mohawk Valley, into the Immediate Capital Region and into Western New England.

Quick shot of cold air for Tuesday as temperatures struggle to get out of the 20’s during the afternoon. Temperatures moderate for Wednesday before another shot of colder air moves in for the end of the week and into next weekend with highs in the 20’s and low 30’s. After the rain showers early Monday and the snow squalls Monday evening things look relatively dry through the next 7-10 days. Have a great week! -Rob