2/28/2021: Few afternoon showers, mild temps to round out February

A slow moving storm system will brush the News10 region today, but mild temperatures mean that most everything will fall as rain.

On and off showers will develop in the Mid-Hudson and Catskills by late morning. Rain will be possible in the Capital District and other portions of our viewing area by the afternoon. With temperatures in the low 40’s, most everyone will miss out on wintry weather. Some highs spots in the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Greens may be just cold enough to see a few flakes mix in.

Tonight, scattered light rain showers will remain possible. Most will stay above freezing, the southern Adirondacks may did below freezing for long enough to see minor icing, so watch for slippery spots there Monday morning!

Showers could linger as late as 8 or 9 am on Monday.

There will be a brief period from late morning to lunchtime where the weather actually feels quite nice! Temperatures will be around 40 and we do expect to see some sunshine.

By the afternoon/evening, winds will pick up and begin to pump in much colder air from the northwest. We may also see a few snow showers or squalls develop during the evening that could make for dicey travel conditions, especially north and west of Albany.

Gusts will top out around 40 miles per hour. A wind advisory may be issued for parts of our area if new data supports stronger winds.

What little snow that does develop will be out of here by Tuesday, but the cold will stick around. Expect a morning low in the teens, with highs in the 20’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look milder, with highs in the low 40’s and some sun. We’ll then trend chillier for Friday and Saturday.