2/28/2020: Windy Friday, Flurries

Clouds will rule today with a peek of sun here & there possible? Flurries can fly locally anytime today & tonight but that lake-effect snow will continue to bring intense bands through the Tug Hill & into Hamilton, northern Herkimer counties.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid 30s for the Capital Region with strong gusts through the early afternoon.

The weekend looks quieter but the lake-effect snow can still add up for folks regionally to the west & northwest. We’ll find Saturday locally to be more cloudy, breezy and have a few flurries? It’ll be cold through Sunday but brighter by Sunday!

The cold snap looks short-lived with milder days next week. Soggy is the call with another unsettled pattern…