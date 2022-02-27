The latest Storm Tracker forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

On and off light snow showers earlier in the day will give way to snow squalls late this afternoon into the evening. While we don’t expect much accumulation from this system, quick bursts of intense snow could coat the roads, lead to low visibility, and make for some nasty driving conditions.

Then, arctic air surges in behind the squalls. Overnight temperatures will plunge all the way to the single digits for much of the Capital District, and well below zero up north.

The cold start to Monday gives way to a cold finish – quiet conditions, but highs only in the mid 20’s. Tuesday looks a bit warmer, but with another round of snow showers during the second half of the day.

We are thinking Wednesday looks like the pick of the week. Morning lows won’t be that much below freezing, afternoon highs will be in the upper 30’s, and we expect quiet conditions with a decent amount of sunshine. Another round of snow showers arrives overnight into early Thursday morning.