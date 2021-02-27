2/27/2021: Snow turning to rain as temps warm to the 40’s

Happy weekend, everyone!

A weather system draped across the eastern half of the country is bringing plenty of rain… we’re just about the only ones cold enough to support snow as it rolls on into the News10 region!

Many north of the Capital District had totals in the neighborhood of 2 inches. Totals were generally less than an inch for the Albany area.

By later morning/early afternoon, warming temperatures will have caused a transition to rain for most everyone. Only a few spots in the Adirondacks will stay cold enough for snow or mix.

With highs in the 40’s in addition to the liquid rain, expect a lot of what fell earlier to turn to slush of melt altogether. Precipitation will end by late-afternoon.

Temperatures will dip back down below freezing overnight, so watch for any slush or moisture left on the ground to turn slick again. Black ice could spell trouble!

Sunday afternoon will feature highs in the 40’s again, with a few rain showers possible. Monday moves us into March, and at least the first day of the month looks great! Expect highs near 40 with a bit of a breeze and partly sunny skies.

A shot of cold air coming in Tuesday will be accompanied by at times windy conditions. Highs will only be in the 20’s, reminding us that Spring is not in full swing quite yet! Milder conditions return Wednesday through the end of the work week.