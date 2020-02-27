2/27/2020: Complicated Forecast: Strong Winds for All & Blizzard Warnings to the NW

The forecast in Albany will quite a different story as compared to the Adirondacks. Here’s a quick breakdown of today’s forecast in the Capital District…

After starting soggy with rain for all-we’ve been seeing the transition to a wintry mix to snow in the Adirondacks. Rain showers will lift in Albany and the Capital District as we dry by the mid to late AM but the heavy burst of snow for a few hours to the N & NW will quickly add up before the morning is through…

As we dry through the day in Albany-the lake effect snow really gets going by the mid-to-late afternoon and through tomorrow. These heavy bands of snow will sit and just dump several inches of snow. The Tug Hill will measure the accumulation by tomorrow in FEET and for our neighbors in Hamilton & Northern Herkimer counties-we’re right there as well…

The heavy bands of lake-effect snow PLUS very strong wind gusts 40-50+ mph will make for white-outs, treacherous and likely near impossible travel from Hamilton, Northern Herkimer counties and into the Tug Hill this afternoon-Friday PM.

Winds are quite strong in Eastern Rensselaer, Bennington and Berkshire counties this morning but the stronger widespread winds will take off for all this afternoon and into early Friday. Gusts can easily reach 45+ mph…

As the Adirondacks get hit hard with lake-effect snow through Friday afternoon…we’re drier in Albany tomorrow with maybe a few flurries? Winds won’t be as strong tomorrow but they’ll still gust 30-35 mph and the colder weekend will bring brighter skies by Sunday. Next week will bring a quick warm-up with a soggy forecast by the midweek.