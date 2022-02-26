The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Hope you didn’t get too used to those few warm days over the past weeks… It is still Winter, and Mother Nature is letting us know! Clear skies, calm winds, and plenty of snow on the ground from yesterday’s system helped temperatures drop like a rock! Morning lows ranged from the single digits in the Capital District to well below zero up north.

This afternoon, highs will warm to the upper 20’s. Without much wind, it won’t feel brutal… but you still have to dress warm! A few more clouds will develop after midday, but we’ll stay dry throughout the day.

Those clouds overnight will help keep us from getting quite as cold overnight, with lows likely in the teens, even in the higher terrain. Better than 10 below zero!

Sunday afternoon could get a little interesting, with a round of snow showers pushing through in the hours leading up to sunset. We won’t see a ton of accumulations, but still need to be prepared for quick coatings on the roads and a little bit of wind making for lower visibility.

Monday is brutally cold, single digits in the morning and afternoon highs barely making it to the 20 degree mark.

A few more light snow showers are in the mix mid-week, but don’t expect them to amount to too much. Highs wont get far into the 30’s at any point during the rest of the forecast… don’t worry, spring will arrive eventually!