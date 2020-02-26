2/26/2020: Soggy Wednesday AM-Messy End to the Week

We’re starting soggy from the overnight showers sticking around this morning. Light rain, and drizzle can make things wet early on with a wintry mix in high spots. As we dry by the mid to late morning-we’ll hang onto clouds and temperatures will slowly warm through the day. Temperatures will even warm overnight into early Thursday before falling through the day tomorrow…

Rain will move in by 11PM-Midnight with heavy rain for many overnight into early Thursday. Colder air in high spots early Thursday could change it to snow for some by the morning drive but most of the heavy snow is through the day in the the Adirondacks. Lake-Effect Snow will quickly add up to some heavy accumulations by tomorrow night while we’re just seeing a couple rain showers in Albany or otherwise drying…

The lake-effect snow continues through Thursday, Friday and could linger through late Friday night to the NW. An additional snow map may be needed for Friday in the Adirondacks.

Winds will be picking up overnight and through Friday with concerns for gusts 40+ mph. Strongest winds are likely Thursday late afternoon through Friday AM…

The weekend turns colder, drier and brighter by Sunday into early next week. Temperatures look to rebound into the 40s by next week…